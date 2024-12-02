Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 dates 2025 announced, check timetables here
The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin on March 20 and end on April 2. Here is the detailed schedule:
Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Dates 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), and the Pre University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations scheduled to be held in 2025.
The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin on March 20 and end on April 2. Here is the detailed schedule:
|Exam date
|Paper name
|March 20
|Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, English, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
|March 22
|Core sunject: Social Science
|March 24
|Second language: English, Kannada
|March 27
|Core subject: Mathematics, Sociology
|March 29
|Third language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu. NQSF Subjects: Infomration Technology, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and home furnishing, Electronics and hardware
|April 1
|JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering- IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering- IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering- IV, Programming in ANSI C, Economics
|April 2
|Core subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
Also read: Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet 2025 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link to check timetable here
Check the detailed timetable for KSEAB SSLC and PUC exams below:
Get latest news on...See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 dates 2025 announced, check timetables here
SHARE
Copy