Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 dates 2025 announced, check timetables here

Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Dates 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), and the Pre University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations scheduled to be held in 2025. Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 exams 2025 date sheet has been released.

The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin on March 20 and end on April 2. Here is the detailed schedule:

Exam date Paper name March 20 Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, English, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit March 22 Core sunject: Social Science March 24 Second language: English, Kannada March 27 Core subject: Mathematics, Sociology March 29 Third language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu. NQSF Subjects: Infomration Technology, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and home furnishing, Electronics and hardware April 1 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering- IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering- IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering- IV, Programming in ANSI C, Economics April 2 Core subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

