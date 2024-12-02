Menu Explore
Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 dates 2025 announced, check timetables here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2024 04:31 PM IST

The Karnataka SSLC exam will begin on March 20 and end on April 2. Here is the detailed schedule:

Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Dates 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), and the Pre University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations scheduled to be held in 2025.

Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 exams 2025 date sheet has been released. (HT file image)
Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 exams 2025 date sheet has been released.



Exam datePaper name
March 20Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, English, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
March 22Core sunject: Social Science
March 24Second language: English, Kannada
March 27 Core subject: Mathematics, Sociology
March 29Third language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu. NQSF Subjects: Infomration Technology, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and home furnishing, Electronics and hardware
April 1JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering- IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering- IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering- IV, Programming in ANSI C, Economics
April 2Core subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music



Check the detailed timetable for KSEAB SSLC and PUC exams below:


