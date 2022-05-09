Karnataka SSLC result 2022 in 3rd week of May, details here

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced in third week of May, a person directly aware of the developments has confirmed.

The results will be available on board websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students need to use their registration number and date of birth to download mark sheets.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted SSLC or Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11. The provisional answer key was released on April 12.

When the results are declared, students can follow the steps given below to download mark sheets:

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2022

Go to the board website. Click on the SSLC result link. Login with your registration number and date of birth. Submit and view Karnataka SSLC result.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams.

These include four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.