Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 scores expected soon on kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 soon. When released, students who appeared in the KSEAB 10th Exam 2 will be able to check their results on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, the scores will also be made available on karresults.nic.in....Read More
KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 from June 14 to 21, 2024. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.
The result of the regular Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was announced in May. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.40%.
Meanwhile, to check the results, students will need to enter their registration numbers and dates of birth.
Follow this blog for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results 2024, direct link, and more.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: What details needed to check scores
Registration number
Date of birth
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores
Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
