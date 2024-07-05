Edit Profile
    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 scores expected soon on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

    July 5, 2024 9:35 AM IST
    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 marks are expected soon. Follow the blog for direct link and more.
    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: How to download KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 scores when out, check updates. (Representative image/HT file)

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 soon. When released, students who appeared in the KSEAB 10th Exam 2 will be able to check their results on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, the scores will also be made available on karresults.nic.in....Read More

    KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 from June 14 to 21, 2024. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

    The result of the regular Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was announced in May. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.40%.

    Meanwhile, to check the results, students will need to enter their registration numbers and dates of birth.

    Follow this blog for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results 2024, direct link, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: What details needed to check scores

    Registration number

    Date of birth

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage recorded 73.40%

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores

    Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: When and where to check

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The results date and time have not been announced yet. When released, candidates can check their marks on the official website of kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: No official date available

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: No official date is available for Karnataka Class 10 supply results.

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: When was the exam conducted?

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The KSEAB Class 10 supply examination was conducted from June 14 to 21, 2024.

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    kseab.karnataka.gov.in

    karresults.nic.in

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of exam 1

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: About the new system

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: Date and time

