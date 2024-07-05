Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Exam 2 scores expected soon on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: How to download KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 scores when out, check updates. (Representative image/HT file)

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 soon. When released, students who appeared in the KSEAB 10th Exam 2 will be able to check their results on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, the scores will also be made available on karresults.nic.in....Read More

KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 from June 14 to 21, 2024. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

The result of the regular Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was announced in May. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.40%.

Meanwhile, to check the results, students will need to enter their registration numbers and dates of birth.

Follow this blog for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results 2024, direct link, and more.