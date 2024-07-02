Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 Supplementary or Exam 2 result awaited on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2024 soon. Once declared, the students can check the Karnataka SSLC Supply or Exam 2 results on its official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on karresults.nic.in. ...Read More

To check the Karnataka SSLC result, the candidates must use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from June 14 to 21, 2024. The board has introduced a new system under which there are three exams each year named as exam 1, 2 and 3 and the supplementary examination has been thus renamed as exam 2.

The answer key of the SSLC Exam 2 was released on June 21 and the objection window was open till June 22.

The result of Karnataka SSLC exam 1 was announced in May. The pass percentage was 73.40 per cent, the lowest in four years.

Follow this live blog for the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 date, time, direct link and other updates.