 Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB 10th scores expected by May 10, check steps to download results
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB 10th scores expected by May 10, check steps to download results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is expected to release the SSLC results by May 10 on its official website. Check details here.

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Class 10 or SSLC results soon on its official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Results can also be checked on karresults.nic.in. Sources told HT Digital that the results are expected to be released by May 10. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the board in this regard.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB Class 10 results expected to be out by May 10, according to sources. (HT file image)
Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB Class 10 results expected to be out by May 10, according to sources. (HT file image)

When released, students will be able to check their results using the following steps:

  • Visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link
  • Enter details such as roll number and name as asked on the login page.
  • Check your result on the new page.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the KSEAB will likely announce an official date and time of results before announcing it. The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 examination was conducted from March 25 to April 6. SSLC exams began with the first language paper, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

The practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka PUC 2 have already been released on April 10, 2024. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced in the press conference. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 results this year is 81.15%.

News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Results 2024: KSEAB 10th scores expected by May 10, check steps to download results
