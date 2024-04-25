IIT JEE Advanced 2024 registration from April 27; cut-off and important dates
Candidates who qualified in JEE Main by scoring equal to or more than the cut-off marks for their categories are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2024.
JEE Advanced 2024: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 will begin on Sunday, April 27. Candidates who qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 by scoring equal to or more than the cut-off marks for their categories are eligible to apply for the examination.
The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. A total of 2,50,284 candidates are eligible to appear in the examination as they have met the cut-off marks set by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
These are the catrgory-wise JEE Main 2024 cut-off marks:
UR-ALL (100.0000000 percentile to 93.2362181): 97351 candidates
UR-PwD (93.2041331 percentile to 0.0018700): 3973 candidates
EWS-ALL (93.2312696 percentile to 81.3266412): 25029 candidates
OBC-ALL (93.2312696 percentile to 79.6757881): 67570 candidates
SC-ALL (93.2312696 percentile to 60.0923182): 37581 candidates
ST-ALL (93.2312696 percentile to 46.6975840): 18780 candidates
The application forms of JEE Advanced 2024 will be available on jeeadv.ac.in up to May 7.
The exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. There are two papers in JEE Advanced – paper 1 will be held in the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2024: Important dates:
Application window: April 27 to May 7
Fee payment facility available till: 5 pm on May 10
Admit card release date: May 17, 10 am
JEE Advanced exam date: May 26
Copies of candidates' responses: May 31
Provisional answer keys: June 2
Candidates can send their feedback and comments: Between 10 am on June 2 and 5 pm on June 3.
JEE Advanced 2024 result, final key: June 9
For further details on JEE Advanced 2024, visit the official website.
