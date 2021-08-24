Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table released, check schedule here
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table released, check schedule here(HT File/Representative image)
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table released, check schedule here(HT File/Representative image)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table released, check schedule here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table has been released. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of KSEEB on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 time table. The supplementary examination will be held for regular, regular repeaters, private repeaters, NSR, NSPR students. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of KSEEB on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on September 27 and September 29. The examination on day 1 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The practical and oral examinations for JTS candidates will be conducted on September 30, 2021 at the respective schools. Candidates must note that according to the official notice, there will be no exam on September 28, 2021.

The Hindustani Music/ Carnatic Music Practical exam will be conducted on September 27 from 2.30 pm to 4 p, at the respective examination centres. 15 minutes extra time will be given to candidates who are differently abled like deaf and dumb, learning disability, blind and mentally challenged.

Karnataka SSLC Result was declared on August 9, 2021. The overall pass percentage this year was 99.9 percent. This year nearly 8 lakh candidates had registered for Class 10 examinations in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kseeb karnataka sslc karnataka sslc exam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.