Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: 37479 students pass the exam

Karnataka Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

A total of 37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result has also been sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. 94,669 students had registered for the supplementary examination. The minister informed that the pass rate is 39.59 percent.

The SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 4, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The result was announced on July 20, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.