Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of Karresults at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)

The details to check the results are – date of birth and registration number. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka 10th Supplementary exam was conducted from June 12 to June 19, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out