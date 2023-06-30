Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of Karresults at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)

The details to check the results are – date of birth and registration number. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka 10th Supplementary exam was conducted from June 12 to June 19, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.