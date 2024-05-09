Kerala +2 Result 2024: 78.69% students pass DHSE Kerala Plus Two exam

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced Kerala DHSE 12th result 2024. The Kerala 12th results can be checked by candidates on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and also at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Class 12th Results 2024 LIVE Updates Kerala 12th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage here. (HT file)

A total of 374755 students appeared for the exam and 294888 students passed. The overall pass percentage is 78.69%. The vocational pass percentage is 71.42%.

Officials conducted a press conference where the results were declared along with details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information.

Kerala Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

Steps to check Kerala Class 12 results:

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Find the link to check the class 12 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

For more information, visit the official website.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 82.95%. Out of 376135 candidates that appeared in the class 12 exams, 312005 had qualified for higher education.