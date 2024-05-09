Kerala +2 Result 2024: DHSE Kerala 12th results declared

Kerala Board of Public Examinations has declared Kerala +2 Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Board Plus two examination can check their results on the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates Kerala DHSE Plus +2 Result 2024: Kerala Board Plus Two results declared(HT file)

The Kerala DHSE results was announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for class 12 exams this year across the state. Kerala Class 12 board examination was started on March 1 and March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm for the subject without practical, whereas the biology and music exams were conducted from 9.30 am to 11.55 am and 9.30 am to 11.15 am respectively.