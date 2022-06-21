Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE 12th Result releasing today at 11 am

Kerala Board of Public Examination will declare Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022 today, June 21, 2022. DHSE 12th result will be declared at 11 am today and will be available to candidates for checking on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exam results can also be checked on dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Board result is expected to be announced via press conference by the Board officials. The toppers name, pass percentage, merit list and other details will be available soon after declaration. Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live Updates

The examination was conducted from March 30 and April 22 across the state at various exam centres. Around 4 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 board exams this year. The examination was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government.

In 2021, the Kerala Class 12 result was announced on July 31. The overall pass percentage was 87.94 percent. Science stream pass percentage was 90.52 percent, commerce pass percentage was 89.13 percent and arts pass percentage was 80.04 percent. For more related details candidates can check official site of DHSE Kerala.