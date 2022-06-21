Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: 83.87% pass plus 2

Kerala Board of Public Examination has announced the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on today, June 20. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams may check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated soon. Kerala DHSE test was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centres around the state and the plus two practical exams held in the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022. For more updated follow Kerala DHSE live blog.

This year the overall Kerala DHSE pass percentage is 83.87%. A total of 306901 candidates have attended the Kerala DHSE exam. Kozhikode district was passed with the highest pass percentage while the wayanad district has secured the lowest pass percentage. This year 78 schools have scored 100% pass percentage.

This year a total of 28,450 candidates have received A

DHSE Kerala is among those few state boards which could conduct board exams last year.

Last year, Kerala Class 12 results were released on July 31, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 87.94 percent. The science pass percentage was 90.52 percent, the commerce pass percentage was 89.13 percent, and the arts pass percentage was 80.04 percent.

In 2021, 3.28,702 students qualified for higher education out of 4,46,471 students who appeared for the Plus two exams this year.