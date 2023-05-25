Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: 82.95% students pass Kerala board Plus Two exam

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: 82.95% students pass Kerala board Plus Two exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared. 82.95% students have passed Kerala board Plus Two exam.

Kerala Board of Public Examinations has declared Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023(PTI File)
This year more than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 82.95%. Out of 376135 appeared 312005 qualified for higher education.

The board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 at various exam centres.

In 2022, the Kerala DHSE results was announced on June 21. The overall Kerala DHSE pass percentage was 83.87%. A total of 306901 candidates had attended the Kerala DHSE exam. Kozhikode district was passed with the highest pass percentage while the wayanad district has secured the lowest pass percentage.

