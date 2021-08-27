Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 will release today, August 27, 2021. Candidates can check the admit card through the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will release Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

The First Year Higher Secondary examination will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021. The exam for other subjects will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021, and for art subjects, the exam will begin on September 6 to September 14, 2021. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

• Click on Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 link available on home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of DHSE Kerala for more details.

dhse kerala plus dhse kerala board exams 2021 + 1 more
