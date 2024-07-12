Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct links here

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. The results have been declared for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 declared, direct links here

The Plus Two SAY examination was conducted offline in the state from June 12 to June 20, 2024. Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the official website.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the results online.

Visit the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 links available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The passing criteria of DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination is that all appeared students will have to score minimum 30% marks in each individual paper and an overall aggregate score of 30% to pass the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.