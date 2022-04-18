Kerala Samastha Madrassa Result 2022: January, March public exam results out

Samastha Result 2022: Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhysa Board has announced results of the January, March 2022 public examination for English medium students.

The result link is available on samastha.in. Classes 7, 10 and 12 students can download the mark sheets using their registration numbers.

<strong>Kerala Samastha Result 2022 direct link</strong>

How to download Kerala Samastha result

Go to samastha.in. Click on the results tab. Next, click on ‘PUBLIC EXAMINATION - 2022 JANUARY, MARCH (ENGLISH MEDIUM)’ Select class, enter registration number and submit. Download the mark sheet and keep a hard copy for future use.

Recently, the board announced results of Classes 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can check the result on the official website at samastha.in Public Examination March 2022 result for Boarding school students.