Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: Kerala Board Class 10 results declared, direct link here

May 08, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check Kerala Board Class 10 results is given here.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 on May 8, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Kerala results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: Kerala Board Class 10 results out, link here

The other official websites to check results are - prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board eamination can check the marks by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Kerala Class 10th board examination across the state was conducted from March 4 to March 25, 2024. The evaluation was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, said state general education minister V Sivankutty. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students appeared for the class 10 exams this year. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

