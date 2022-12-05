Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th date sheet. Candidates can check the detailed SSLC date sheet on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 29, 2022.

This year over 4.5 lakh students will take the SSLC public examination in 2023.

The practical tests will be conducted by the Kerala Board from February 1 to February 25, 2023. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the mock tests between February 27 and March 3, 2023, with the aim of enhancing the students' performance on the SSLC board exams.

Exam Date Subject March 9, 2023 First Language, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental March 13, 2023 Second language: English March 15, 2023 Hindi/General knowledge March 17, 2023 Chemistry March 20, 2023 Social Science March 22, 2023 Biology March 24, 2023 Energy strategy March 27, 2023 Mathematics March 29, 2023 First Language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.