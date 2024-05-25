Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE SSC results releasing on May 27 at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 Date. The MSBSHSE SSC results will be declared on May 27, 2024. Candidates can check the Class 10 board results on the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in from 1 pm onwards on May 27. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live Updates Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE SSC results releasing on May 27 (HT)

The Maharashtra SSC results will be announced for all divisions- Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

To check the results, candidates will need their seat number and mother’s first name. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Class 10 scores online.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year across the state. Maharashtra Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The verification of answer sheets process will begin on May 28, 2024 and the registration process for verification and photocopy of answer sheets will close on June 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.