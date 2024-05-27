Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 declared; list of websites to check marks

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra board SSC or Class 10 exam results has been announced. The MSBSHSE has announced the results at the press conference in which it declared the result along with pass percentage, gender-wise result, division-wise result and other important details. At 1 pm today, students can check their marks online using mother's first name and roll number. Maharashtra SSC result 2024 live updates. Maharashtra SSC result 2024: List of official websites to check marks(Santosh Kumar/For representation)

Maharashtra SSC result will be shared on these official websites -

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org and

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

In addition to these, students can also use the DigiLocker to check SSC results. They can login to results.digilocker.gov.in and check the Class 10 final exam marks.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result 2024

Go to mahresult.nic.in Open the SSC result page. Provide the login information. Check your marks.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 15. Over 15 lakh students took the test this year.

After the result is announced, students can apply for verification of marks, photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of results on mh-ssc.ac.in. from May 28 to June 11.

The application process for the improvement examination will begin on March 31 and a circular in this regared will be issued separately, the board said.