Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check MSBSHSE scores
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check MSBSHSE scores(PTI file)
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check MSBSHSE scores(PTI file)
board exams

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check MSBSHSE scores

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 will be declared on August 3, 2021. Candidates can check the list of websites to check MSBSHSE scores below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:51 AM IST

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on August 3, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state can check their result on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result and also on other websites at 4 pm.

Around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. Candidates who have registered themselves can check their result by entering their roll number and date of birth to the boxes given after result declaration. The list of websites where they can check the result is given below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, which was later postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for special exams. The special exams will be conducted by the Board in due course of time. The time and date sheet will be announced soon after the declaration of result. The details will be available soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra hsc result msbshse maharashtra board result + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.