Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th hall ticket releasing today
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on MSBSHSE Class 10th hall tickets.
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card on January 31, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the SSC or Class 10 board examination can get the hall tickets from their respective schools. It will be available for download in school login through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra Class 10 board examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 26, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm for Physiology Hygiene and Home Sciences. Check important instructions regarding admit card
For the 10th examination, all secondary schools in all divisional boards, etc., 10th Exam 'Online admit cards are to be printed and given to the students. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, hall tickets and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 02:53 PM IST
MSBSHSE Class 10th hall ticket 2024: List of websites
mahahsscboard.inJan 31, 2024 02:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Board Admit Card 2024 for SSC: Releasing today
Maharashtra Board Admit Card 2024 for SSC examination will be released today, January 31, 2024.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 PM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC hall Ticket: Schools to download admit cards
Maharashtra Board SSC hall Ticket will be downloaded by the schools through school login. Candidates can get the admit card from their respective schools.Jan 31, 2024 01:00 PM IST
Maharashtra Board Hall Ticket: Official noticeJan 31, 2024 12:55 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 10th Admit Card: Websites to check
mahahsscboard.inJan 31, 2024 12:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Board Admit Card for Class 10: Exam shifts
The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm for Physiology Hygiene and Home Sciences.Jan 31, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024: Important instructions
Jan 31, 2024 12:43 PM IST
- School authorities need to hand out the printed version of the admit cards to the students.
- In case of an error, while opening the admit card, the same should be opened in Google Chrome.
- No separate fee should be charged to students for printing the admit card. The admit card should be signed by the headmaster.
- If there are changes in the subject and medium in the admit card, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.
- Secondary Schools should send a copy of the admit card consisting of details of students such as photograph, signature, name, and date and place of birth to the Divisional Board.
- In case the photograph is defective, then the student's photo should be pasted and signed by the concerned principal.
- In case the admit card is lost by the students, the concerned secondary schools should take a reprint and give the admit card to the students by marking it as duplicate with red ink.
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card: Exam dates
Maharashtra Class 10 board examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 26, 2024. The examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the state.Jan 31, 2024 12:38 PM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024: How to download
Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
Click on Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Jan 31, 2024 12:35 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 10th Hall Ticket 2024: Where to check
Candidates who will appear for the SSC or Class 10 board examination can get the hall tickets from their respective schools. It will be available for download in school login through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.Jan 31, 2024 12:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card: Date and Time
Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024 will be released on January 31, 2024. The time of release has not been shared by the Board yet.Share this article
-