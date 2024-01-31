Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th hall ticket releasing today

Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card on January 31, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the SSC or Class 10 board examination can get the hall tickets from their respective schools. It will be available for download in school login through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. maharashtra board ssc admit card 2024 live: msbshse class 10th hall tickets, direct link at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Class 10 board examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 26, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm for Physiology Hygiene and Home Sciences. Check important instructions regarding admit card

For the 10th examination, all secondary schools in all divisional boards, etc., 10th Exam 'Online admit cards are to be printed and given to the students. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, hall tickets and other details.