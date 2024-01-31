Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE to release admit cards today, issues special instructions for secondary schools

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced that it will be releasing the admit cards (hall tickets) for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024, today on its official website www.mahahsscboard.in. In an official notification, the Board said that authorities of all secondary schools will be able to download the admit cards from today by using the login credentials. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the admit cards for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 today. (File image/HT/PHOTO)

In the notice, the board also listed out a few instructions concerning the admit cards. These are as follows:

School authorities need to hand out the printed version of the admit cards to the students.

In case of an error, while opening the admit card, the same should be opened in Google Chrome.

No separate fee should be charged to students for printing the admit card. The admit card should be signed by the headmaster.

If there are changes in the subject and medium in the admit card, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.

Secondary Schools should send a copy of the admit card consisting of details of students such as photograph, signature, name, and date and place of birth to the Divisional Board.

In case the photograph is defective, then the student's photo should be pasted and signed by the concerned principal.

In case the admit card is lost by the students, the concerned secondary schools should take a reprint and give the admit card to the students by marking it as duplicate with red ink.

Worth mentioning here, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

