 Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024: Admit cards to be released today, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE to release admit cards today, issues special instructions for secondary schools

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE to release admit cards today, issues special instructions for secondary schools

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 31, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 will be released today in the official website, the Board informed in a notice.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced that it will be releasing the admit cards (hall tickets) for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024, today on its official website www.mahahsscboard.in. In an official notification, the Board said that authorities of all secondary schools will be able to download the admit cards from today by using the login credentials.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the admit cards for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 today. (File image/HT/PHOTO)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the admit cards for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 today. (File image/HT/PHOTO)

Also read: Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th hall ticket releasing today

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

In the notice, the board also listed out a few instructions concerning the admit cards. These are as follows:

  • School authorities need to hand out the printed version of the admit cards to the students.
  • In case of an error, while opening the admit card, the same should be opened in Google Chrome.
  • No separate fee should be charged to students for printing the admit card. The admit card should be signed by the headmaster.
  • If there are changes in the subject and medium in the admit card, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.
  • Secondary Schools should send a copy of the admit card consisting of details of students such as photograph, signature, name, and date and place of birth to the Divisional Board.
  • In case the photograph is defective, then the student's photo should be pasted and signed by the concerned principal.
  • In case the admit card is lost by the students, the concerned secondary schools should take a reprint and give the admit card to the students by marking it as duplicate with red ink.

Worth mentioning here, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

Also read: HEIs with facilities for PwD to get additional weightage in accreditation: UGC chief

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On