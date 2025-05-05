Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE HSC results declared, here's how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025 on May 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the MSBSHSE HSC results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 live updates Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE HSC results out, here's how to check(PTI File Photo)

The Class 12 board exam results can also be checked by candidates on the official websites given here-results.digilocker.gov.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

This year, a total of 91.88% regular students have passed the examination. A total of 14,27,085 students have registered (regular) for the exam, of which 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed.

Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate examination can apply for reverification of marks obtained by them from any of the compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) as well as revaluation of the answer sheets. Online application can be made for the same May 6 to May 20, 2025. A fee will need to be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking.