Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th exams start today

Maharashtra HSC 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 12th board exams will be held in two shifts – from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra HSC 2024 Live Updates: HSC or Class 12 final examinations in Maharashtra starts today, February 21. On the first day of the examinations, students will write the English paper. Maharashtra HSC 2024 will continue till March 19 and on the last day, students will take the Sociology examination. Maharashtra Class 12th board exams will be held in two shifts – first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Agricultural courses exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm, and Bifocal Courses papers will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm....Read More

The Class 12 examinations are being held in 3,320 centres in the state. As many as 15,13,909 students are expected to appear for the Class 12 exams, an increase compared to last year's 14,57,293 students who had appeared for it. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on theMaharashtra HSC exam 2024: