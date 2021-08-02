Maharashtra HSC result 2021 not today suggest reports, no official update yet

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will not be released today as per media reports. Regarding the HSC or class 12 result the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet made any announcement on the declaration date.

The last update on the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 came from a board official on July 31 who had said that, "Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce date for HSC results through appropriate medium."

This year board exams have not been held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Students will be awarded marks on the basis of an alternative assessment policy, the details of which has already been intimated to students.

The Supreme Court had ordered state boards, CBSE and CISCE to release board results by July 31. While many state boards like Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and others have already released the result, many other state boards including the CBSE have declared only one of the board results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has only released the class 12 exam result and regarding the class 10th result, it has said the result is likely to be released this week.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in