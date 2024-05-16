Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on Maha Class 12th results
Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board's HSC or Class 12th final exam results are awaited. It will be declared on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The notification for the result date and time will be shared on msbshse.co.in. After the official announcement, students can check Maharashtra HSC result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites using roll number and mother's first name....Read More
The Maharahstra board usually announces Class 12 result first and Class 10 results are announced a few days later. The Maharashtra or SSC results are likely in the last week of May and HSC results are expected in the third week of May.
Over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam this year. Follow this live blog for the
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: How can students check their marks online
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) holds a press conference in the morning of the result day. A few hours later, it shares the result online. Students need to use their motner's first name and the board exam roll number to check marks. If the mother's name is not mentioned in the application form, they must enter ‘XXX’ in the place provided for it.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: List of official websites where Class 12 result is declared
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: In the previous years, the Maharahstra Class 12 final exam result was shared on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. These websites will host this year's result as well. The list of websites will be mentioned in the result notification.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Class 12 result date will be announced on official website
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) has informed that the HSC or Class 12 board exam result date will be shared with students and parents on its official website, msbshse.co.in.