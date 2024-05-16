Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on Maha Class 12th results

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board's HSC or Class 12th final exam results are awaited. It will be declared on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The notification for the result date and time will be shared on msbshse.co.in. After the official announcement, students can check Maharashtra HSC result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites using roll number and mother's first name....Read More

The Maharahstra board usually announces Class 12 result first and Class 10 results are announced a few days later. The Maharashtra or SSC results are likely in the last week of May and HSC results are expected in the third week of May.

Over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam this year. Follow this live blog for the