Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 will be releasing today, April 20, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:50 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS will declare Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 on April 20, 2022. The MSBOS Open School Result will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MSBOS on msbos.mh-ssc.in or msos.ac.in. 

The Maharashtra Open School Exams for Class 5 and 8 were held from December 30 to January 8, 2022. The examination was conducted in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, namely Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: How to check 

Students can check the result when released through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MSBOS on msbos.mh-ssc.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result that will be downloaded will be provisional result. The main result will be available in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBOS. 

board exam result
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
