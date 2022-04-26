Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: List of official websites for results
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: List of official websites for results

  • Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Here is the list of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2022.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 04:38 PM IST
New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to declare SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final examination soon. 

Prior information about Maharashtra HSC, SSC results date and time will be provided to students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to make the announcement. 

Here is the list of official websites where students can check Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2022: 

  1. mahahsscboard.in
  2. msbshse.co.in
  3. mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahresult.nic.in

As seen last year, students will have to enter roll number and mother's first name to check board exam results. Here are the steps to follow:

How to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022

Go to the official website of the board.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

Submit the details and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page.

SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Last year, SSC results were announced first, followed by HSC results. 

Over 30 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Maharashtra this year. 

