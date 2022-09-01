Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Date: MSBSHSE results tomorrow, get link

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Date: MSBSHSE results tomorrow, get link

Published on Sep 01, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the higher secondary certificate and senior secondary certificate supplementary examination result held in July-August on September 2, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the higher secondary certificate and senior secondary certificate supplementary examination result held in July-August on September 2, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in.

The SSC supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 through 9 divisional boards of Maharashtra Board.

The HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

The result and subject wise marks of students who appeared for SSC and HSC examinations will be announced on September 2, 2022 at 1pm.

Facility of score verification and obtaining copy of answer sheet will be provided to students beginning from September 3, 2022.

According to the official press release, an opportunity to re-enter the examination is being provided to the regular students who registered and passed the March examination to improve their performance. The exams will be conducted in March 2023.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on the result link “HSC/SSC examination July-2022”

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

maharashtra board result
maharashtra board result

