Maharastra HSC Supplementary results out, steps to check marks

Maha HSC Supply Result 2023: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results have been declared. Students who had appeared in the test can now go to mahresult.nic.in and check their scores. Maharashtra HSC result 2023 live updates Maharastra HSC Supplementary results out, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check HSC supplementary result 2023

The board has also declared Class 10 or SSC Supply results.

Next, candidates can apply for revaluation of results on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.

How to check Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2023

Go to mahresult.nic.in. Open the HSC supplementary result link. Enter your login details. Submit and check marks on the next page.

MSBSHSE conducted SSC supplementary exams from July 18 to August 1 and HSC Supplementary exams took place from July 18 to August 8.

However, due to heavy rains in parts of the country, some papers had to be rescheduled.

