The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 on April 7, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Meghalaya Board Class 10 results through the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The Class 10 results can also be checked on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE Updates MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Meghalaya Board 10th results declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: How to check results The direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is given here.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In a departure from older traditions, the board has explicitly stated that there will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, the entire result booklet will be made available for digital download to ensure students can access their scores safely and efficiently from their homes.

The Class 10 examination commenced on January 30 and concluded on February 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

In 2025, the results were released just two days earlier, on April 5, with an overall pass percentage of 87.10%. Last year’s results were highlighted by a joint top rank; Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret Higher Secondary School in Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School in Jowai both secured the top spot with 582 marks.