Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026 on April 7, 2026. All those students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in and also on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC result 2026 LIVE Updates Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026: MBOSE Class 10th results declared, here's how to check (ANI/file)

Direct link to check Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026

Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 examination commenced on January 30 and concluded on February 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Meghalaya Board.