The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh has declared MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 on March 25, 2026. Students who have appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examination can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in. MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 declared: Direct link to check RSKMP Class 5, 8 results (File photo)

Students, parents and guardians will need candidate's roll number or samagra ID to check results of Class 5 and 8 final exams.

Direct link to check MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: How to check Class 5, 8 results? To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

2. Click on MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.