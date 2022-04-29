MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: MPBSE 12th result soon at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. MPBSE 12th result will be available for candidates at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 examination in the state. The exams for Class 10, 12 were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts.

The Class 12 board results will be declared by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The result will be announce at the press conference to be conducted by MPBSE officials. The pass percentage, merit list and toppers name will also be announced along with the declaration of results today.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for Class 10, 12 board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.