MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: MPBSE 12th result soon at mpresults.nic.in
- MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live Updates: The class 12 results of MP board will be announced at 1pm today. Follow this story for latest updates regarding the MPBSE inter results.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. MPBSE 12th result will be available for candidates at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
This year 18 lakh students have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 examination in the state. The exams for Class 10, 12 were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres across all districts.
The Class 12 board results will be declared by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The result will be announce at the press conference to be conducted by MPBSE officials. The pass percentage, merit list and toppers name will also be announced along with the declaration of results today.
Meanwhile, MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for Class 10, 12 board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:40 PM IST
MPBSE class 12th result: 6,60,682 students registerd last year
In 2021, a total of 6,60,682 students enrolled for the MP Board class 12 exams. The passing rate for all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, and Fine Arts — was 100 percent. A total of 3,43,064 applicants obtained first division, 2,64,295 received second division, and 48,787 attained third division.
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:31 PM IST
MP results 2022: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan twitted
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on twitter," My dear children, today the result of 10th and 12th examination of #MPBoard is going to come. Exam results come as per your expectation, may your hard work be fruitful, my best wishes and blessings are with you! #mpboardresult2022."
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:21 PM IST
MP Board: Result link will be activated after press conference
After the results are announced at a press conference, links to download the MP Board Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website.
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:12 PM IST
MP board result 2022 class 12: Check result though roll number and DOB
Candidates will be able to view MPBSE Results 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:11 PM IST
MPBSE class 12th result: List of websites
Candidates can check the result through the following websites
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
-
Apr 29, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Board Result: Class 12th result today
State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results during a press conference. Today's press conference will begin at 1 p.m. Along with the results, the pass percentage, merit list, toppers' names, and other data will be published today.
-
Apr 29, 2022 11:57 AM IST
MP Board 12th Results 2022: MPBSE Class 12 results soon
The MP board class 12 results will be declared at 1pm on Friday, April 29. Students can check their results at mpresults.nic.in
MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: MPBSE 12th result soon at mpresults.nic.in
- MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live Updates: The class 12 results of MP board will be announced at 1pm today. Follow this story for latest updates regarding the MPBSE inter results.
MP Board 10th Result 2022 Live: MPBSE Class 10 results today at mpbse.nic.in
- MP Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh board will declare the class 10 board exam results soon at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results here at hindustantimes.com
MP Board Results 2022: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks at hindustantimes.com
- MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The MP board results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared at 1pm on April 29. Students can check their results here at hindustantimes.com and also at the official website of MP Board. Know steps to check and get direct link here
MP Board Results 2022 live: MPBSE 10th, 12th results soon at mpresults.nic.in
- MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates The MP board results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be announced today at 1pm. Students can check their results here at hindustantimes.com apart from official website of MP Board.
MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 result releasing today at 1pm
CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper
- CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: Students in Lucknow on Thursday found ISC Commerce paper to be equitable and scoring Harsimran Singh a commerce stream student of CMS Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC norms.
CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper was easy but lengthy: Students
- CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper: In Lucknow, CBSE class 12 students who appeared in Library and Information Science felt question paper was easy and lengthy.
ICSE history and civics exams 2022: What CISCE students said after paper
- ICSE history and civics semester 2 exams 2022: In ICSE History and Civics, majority of the students in Lucknow claimed that the paper was well-balanced and according to their expectations.
MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th results today at 1 pm
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam latest updates
MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th result releasing today on mpbse.nic.in
Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2022 begins today, 3.2 lakh students to appear
CBSE Class 10 term 2 English exam 2022 was smooth sailing, say students
- CBSE Class 10 term 2 English exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam that was held on Wednesday, was smooth sailing for the students who appeared in the exam in Chandigarh.
CBSE Class 10 English exam: 34K students appear in Patna, find paper balanced
- Altogether 34,000 students of Class10 in the capital city wrote the English paper for term II conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across 61 exam centres on Wednesday.
MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check MP Board results on Mobile phone
- The MPBSE class 10th and 12th result will be available on the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.