MP Board Result 2024 Live: 5th, 8th results likely this week; 10th, 12th awaited

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th board exam results soon. As per the information available, MP board 5th and 8th results will be released first – likely this week – and Class 10th, 12th results will be released after that. ...Read More

When announced, MP board 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th results can be checked on the following websites using roll number and application number:

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in.

Last time, MPBSE 5th and 8th results were released on May 15. In the Class 5th final exam, 11,79,883 candidates appeared and 9,70,701 or 82.27 per cent passed. In Class 8, a total of 10,66,405 students wrote the final examination and 8,11, 433 or 76.09 passed.

Results of Class 10th and 12th were announced on May 25. In Class 10, a total of 8,15,364 candidates wrote the final exam and 515955 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 63.2 per cent.

In the Class 12th final exam, 7,27,044 candidates appeared and 4,01,366 or 55.28 per cent passed.

This year's MP board 10th final exam took place from February 5 to February 28, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5 Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year.

Follow this live blog for MP board class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th result date and time and other updates.