Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the MPBSE 10th and 12th examinations can check the results through the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results

This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year.

All the candidates who have appeared for MP Board 2024 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the MP Board 10th, 12th results was announced on May 25. For Class 10, a total of 815364 candidates appeared out of which 515955 candidates passed. The MP Board 10th result pass percentage was 63.2%. A total of 727044 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam, out of which 401366 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 55.28%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.