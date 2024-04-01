 MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 03:32 PM IST

MP Board Result 2024 for 10th, 12th will be declared in due course of time. The results can be checked by following the steps given below.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the MPBSE 10th and 12th examinations can check the results through the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results
MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results

This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

All the candidates who have appeared for MP Board 2024 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results

  • Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
  • Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the MP Board 10th, 12th results was announced on May 25. For Class 10, a total of 815364 candidates appeared out of which 515955 candidates passed. The MP Board 10th result pass percentage was 63.2%. A total of 727044 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam, out of which 401366 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 55.28%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Result 2024: How, where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On