MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will release MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021 on September 1, 2021. The admit card will be released for both Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who will appear for the special exams can download the admit card through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 special exams will begin on September 6 and will end on September 15, 2021. The examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 12 special exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 21, 2021 in the state. The timing of the exam will be the same. All those students who are dissatisfied with their results in Class 10 and Class 12 can appear for the special examination free of cost for all subjects or a particular subject.

MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

• Click on MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.