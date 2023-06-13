Home / Education / Board Exams / MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in, know how to download

MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh State Open School admit card 2023 released at mpsos.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) released the MPSOS admit card 2023 on June 13. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their roll number.

MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in(HT file)
MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in(HT file)

Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam June 2023

Open School Exam June 2023

Aa Ab Laut Chale Exam June 2023

CBSE On Demand

Class 5th & 8th

The candidates are required to take admit cards to the examination centers.

MPSOS 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

On the home page, click the 'Admit Card' link.

Then click again on the relevant admit card link.

Enter the required credentials in the provided blank and enter the captcha code.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out