MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results through the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The result link is also available to candidates on hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results

Visit the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in.

Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year. The Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Maharashtra Board.