Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out at mahresults.nic.in, direct link here

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra 12th board examination can check MSBSHSE HSC results on the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out, direct link here

Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC exam in the state. The Class 12 board examination started on February 21 and ended on May 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in.

Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.