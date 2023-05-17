Home / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result releasing on May 24

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result releasing on May 24

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date have been released for HSLC, HSSLC. The results for Class 10, 12 will be announced on May 24.

Nagaland Board of School Education has released Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date. The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result will be announced on May 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result releasing on May 24(Hindustan Time Photo)

The results for HSLC, HSSLC will also be available on third party websites- indiaresults.com and exametc.com. all appeared candidates can check the results on mobile result app as well which can be downloaded from Google playstore.

As per the official notice, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from May 29 to May 30, 2023. The collection dates district wise shall be made available in the Board’s portal and the district whatsapp groups.

Nagaland Board Results 2023: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
  • Click on Nagaland Board Results 2023 for HSLC and HSSLC links available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Nagaland HSLC examination was conducted from March 10 to March 22, 2023 and HSSLC examination was conducted from March 9 to March 31, 2023 at various exam centers across the state.

Official Notice Here 

board exam result
