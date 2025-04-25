NBSE Nagaland 10th, 12th Results 2025 out, here's direct link to check marks and download scores at nbsenl.edu.in

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, NBSE, has released the results of HSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 board examinations on Friday, April 25, 2025.Students who appeared in the board examinations will be able to check their marksheets from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. NBSE Nagaland 10th, 12th Results 2025 is out, The direct link to check marks is given here.

The provision to download the marks/marksheet is now available on the NBSE portal.

This year, the Nagaland board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the Class 12 board exams were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

As notified by the board earlier, it will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from May 2 to 6, 2025. The Centre Superintendents will collect and distribute the documents to schools under his/her centre. In case, a Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf, the board said.

NBSE Board Results 2025: How to download results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the HSLC or HSSLC results as required. Enter your credentials (Roll number) to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

