Nagaland Board of School Education will announce the NBSE Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. The results will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and 12 examinations can check Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results when announced on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. NBSE Result 2025: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today at nbsenl.edu.in

This year, the Nagaland board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the Class 12 board exams were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

NBSE Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

2. Click on the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from May 2 to May 6, 2025. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. Incase, a Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBSE.