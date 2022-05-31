NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list
- NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result: This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final results 2022 on nbsenl.edu.in. This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland. Rhea Khemani (98.83%) and Vitshunuo Alvina Dzuvichu (98.17%) came second and third, respectively.
In Class 12, Ngamjong JN Yanlem (95.20%) is Science stream topper. Limasungla (97.60%) has topped in Arts and Subhansu Jaiswal in Commerce.
A total of 28,938 students took the Class 10 final examination in Nagaland this year and of them 18,721 or 64.69% have passed.
In Class 12 Arts stream, the pass percentage is 80.64%. A total of 13,812 students enrolled themselves for the exam, of whom 11,138 have passed.
In the Commerce stream, 1,157 students were enrolled of whom 952 or 82.28% have passed. In Science stream, the total number of enrolled students is 2152, of whom 1,889 or 88.24% have passed.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC toppers 2022
Class 10
|Rank and name
|Percentage
|99.17%
|2. RHEA KHEMAN
|98.83%
|3. VITSHUNUO ALVINA DZÜVICHÜ
|98.17%
|4. THEJASENUO KEDITSU
|97.83%
|5. SUMAN PANIGRAHI
|97.67%
|6. TOSHIMANEN JAMIR, ENTINOLA AONOK, SNEHA PAUL
|97.50%
|7. NUKSUNGLA WALLING
|97.33%
|8. KEVIYANEINUO MEDOM, S ALIMEN, ADITYA KUMAR RAUT, BISWAJIT DEY
|97.17%
|9. KIRENSUNGLA JAMIR, KHONZANI N ODYUO, SANGYUCHENLA CHANG, SUMI JAISWAL, ASHISH KUMAR JAISWAL
|97%
Class 12
|Arts
|97.60%
|2. SUPOLEPDEN KICHU
|96.80%
|3. LHINGNEINGAI
|96.60%
|Commerce
|98.60%
|2. ADITYA JAISWAL
|98.20%
|3. MONOSHISH BHATTACHARJEE
|97.40%
|Science
|95.20%
|2. NOVELÜ SWÜRO
|94%
|3. KETOUKHRIE-II YASHII
|93.20
