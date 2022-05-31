Home / Education / Board Exams / NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list

  This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland.
Published on May 31, 2022 01:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final results 2022 on nbsenl.edu.in. This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland. Rhea Khemani (98.83%) and Vitshunuo Alvina Dzuvichu (98.17%) came second and third, respectively.

In Class 12, Ngamjong JN Yanlem (95.20%) is Science stream topper. Limasungla (97.60%) has topped in Arts and Subhansu Jaiswal in Commerce.

A total of 28,938 students took the Class 10 final examination in Nagaland this year and of them 18,721 or 64.69% have passed.

In Class 12 Arts stream, the pass percentage is 80.64%. A total of 13,812 students enrolled themselves for the exam, of whom 11,138 have passed.

In the Commerce stream, 1,157 students were enrolled of whom 952 or 82.28% have passed. In Science stream, the total number of enrolled students is 2152, of whom 1,889 or 88.24% have passed.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC toppers 2022

Class 10

Rank and namePercentage
  1. DELPHI OINAM
99.17%
2. RHEA KHEMAN98.83%
3. VITSHUNUO ALVINA DZÜVICHÜ98.17%
4. THEJASENUO KEDITSU97.83%
5. SUMAN PANIGRAHI97.67%
6. TOSHIMANEN JAMIR, ENTINOLA AONOK, SNEHA PAUL97.50%
7. NUKSUNGLA WALLING97.33%
8. KEVIYANEINUO MEDOM, S ALIMEN, ADITYA KUMAR RAUT, BISWAJIT DEY97.17%
9. KIRENSUNGLA JAMIR, KHONZANI N ODYUO, SANGYUCHENLA CHANG, SUMI JAISWAL, ASHISH KUMAR JAISWAL97%

Class 12

Arts 
  1. LIMASUNGLA
97.60%
2. SUPOLEPDEN KICHU96.80%
3. LHINGNEINGAI96.60%
Commerce 
  1. SUBHANSU JAISWAL
98.60%
2. ADITYA JAISWAL98.20%
3. MONOSHISH BHATTACHARJEE97.40%
Science 
  1. NGAMJONG JN YANLEM
95.20%
2. NOVELÜ SWÜRO94%
3. KETOUKHRIE-II YASHII93.20
May 31, 2022
