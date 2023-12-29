Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: CHSE HS timetable out at chseodisha.nic.in, check here

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha , has released Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024 Date sheet. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the CHSE HS timetable through the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: CHSE HS timetable out, check here

The timetable has been released for Arts/ Science/ Commerce including Distance Education (DE) (Correspondence Course/ Vocational Stream).

The class 12 board exam will begin on February 16 and will end on March 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination will be held from January 2 to January 12, 2024.

Candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/ hall 15 minutes before examination to occupy the seats allotted to them. Distribution of answer books to the candidates will be made 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Question papers will be distributed 5 minutes before the commencement of the examination. However, the candidates will be allowed to write the answers from 10 am onwards.

Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

To download the date sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on Odisha 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Official Schedule here