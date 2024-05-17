Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results to be declared by May end

Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 by May end. All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the BSE Odisha Matric results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric results to be out by May end (HT file)

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Board officials told that BSE matric results will be declared by the end of this month. The date and time have not been shared yet.

Students can now check their marks online using roll number and date of birth. Apart from the two official websites, Odisha 10th results may also be available on some unofficial websites. However, students are advised to check their results on the official website only to ensure authenticity.

All the appeared candidates can check their marks by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for BSE Odisha HSC examination across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.