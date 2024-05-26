 Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024: 96.07% pass Odisha Class 10th exam - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024: 96.07% pass Odisha Class 10th exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details here.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the results of Odisha Class 10 examinations on May 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details here.
Odisha BSE 10th Result 2024 declared. Check pass percentage and other details here.

Along with the declaration of the results, Odisha CHSE officials also released the data regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information.

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07 %. The girls pass percentage is 96.73 % and boys pass percentage is 95.39 %.

Students who want to check their results will be able to check their marks on the official website using their roll number and date of birth. Hence, candidates need to keep these key details ready to check their results.

Steps to check Odisha Class 10 results:

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSE Odisha HSC examination across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.

Exam and College Guide
