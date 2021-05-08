Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 expected to release on June 30, official notice here

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha is expected to release Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 30, 2021. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The official notice on the tentative result date is also available on the official site of BSE Odisha.

The Board has released the alternative assessment method and passing criteria for the Class 10 board examination this year. Since the Class 10 board examination has not been conducted by the Board due to the increasing number of cases of COVID19 across the country, the assessment will be done on the basis of the performance of students in class 9, class 10 as well as the performance of the school in the past four years.

As per the official notice, the Class 9 half-yearly, annual exam marks, and Class 10 practice test marks will be considered. The Board will give 40 percent weightage will be given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject and 60 percent weightage to Class 10 practice tests. Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class-X will be given a weightage of 30% each.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will get an option to appear for the offline examination to be conducted by the Board. The offline Class 10 Board examination will be conducted after the pandemic situation improves.





